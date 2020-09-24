1/
Bonnie Lou Cielatka
Bonnie Lou Cielatka, 68
SALISBURY - Bonnie Lou Cielatka died at her home on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, surrounded by family. Her parents were Harry and Elizabeth Donaway.
She is survived by her husband, Walter Cielatka; four children, Kenneth Robinson, Lisa Hackett, Eric Bowden and Christina Coffin; three sisters, Charity Fletcher, Brenda Baker and Vanessa Donaway; two brothers, Steve Donaway and Thomas Donaway; 10 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother, Larry Donaway.
Services were held Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. Interment was at Wicomico Memorial Park in Salisbury.



Published in NewsZapMD on Sep. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
