Bonnie M. Messick
Bonnie M. Messick, 75
SALISBURY - Bonnie M. Messick died Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. Born in Frederick, Md., she was the daughter of the late Charles and Nannearl Danner.
She served as an Interior Decorator for many years. She co-owned Hungry's restaurant on Route 50 in Salisbury.
She is survived by a daughter, Angela Ness; two stepdaughters, Laurie Messick and Tammy Vance; a stepson, Daniel Messick Jr.; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; her sisters, Connie Harrison, Iris Smith and Jackie Bowman; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel James Messick Sr.; a son, Allen LaBrush; stepsons, Wesley Messick and Benjamin Hall; her biological mother, Betty Shipley; a brother, Eddie Albrecht; and her biological father, Melvin Richard Bowers.
A memorial service was held on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



Published in NewsZapMD on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Visitation
04:00 PM
Holloway Funeral Home
OCT
8
Memorial service
05:00 PM
Holloway Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
