1/1
Bonnie Sue Willey
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bonnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bonnie Sue Willey
Bonnie Sue Willey has gone home to our Lord Jesus on November 4, 2020 at the Coastal Hospice on the Lake in Salisbury, Maryland.
Bonnie was born on February 4, 1955 and the daughter of the late George (Jiggs) and Patricia (Patsy) Willey.
She attended the local schools in Cambridge and graduated from Cambridge Sr. High School in 1973. She worked at Airpax, Black and Decker and several other places before becoming ill with COPD 18 years ago.
Bonnie enjoyed watching crime shows, game shows and especially loved reading Stephen King books.
Bonnie was one of three "Golden Girls" and one in training. Besides Bonnie, the other Golden Girls include Kathy, Laura and Beverly Jubb(trainee).
She is survived by her sister, Katherine Gullion; adopted sister, Laura Wheatley both of Cambridge; niece, Amy Shelby (James) of Hurlock; aunt, Betty Kowitski (Nick) of Cambridge; uncle, Edgar B. Spear, Jr. of Colorado; and aunt, Brenda Willey of East New Market; and her fur baby, PeaWee whom she loved with all her heart.
Preceded in death besides her parents are her maternal and paternal grandparents as well as her aunt Charlotte Robinson and a special cousin Laura Dodd.
At Bonnie's request there will be no services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Bonnie's name can be sent to Coastal Hospice Foundation, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802 or Kitty City Rescue, P.O. Box 1259, Cambridge, MD 21613.
Arrangements entrusted to Newcomb and Collins Funeral Home, P.A., Cambridge.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapMD on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomb and Collins Funeral Home
308 High Street
Cambridge, MD 21613
(410) 228-2616
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved