Brady B. Moore, 74

DELMAR - Brady Bradley Moore died Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at his home in Delmar. Born in Salisbury, he was a son of the late George Washington Moore Jr. and Alva Elva Bradley Moore.

He was retired from Dresser Wayne Industries.

He is survived by his wife, Alice Faye Moore; two grandchildren; a sister, Charleen Downes; and a niece and two nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Phillip Washington Moore.

A graveside memorial service was held at Bivalve Cemetery on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store