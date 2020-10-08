1/
Brady Bradley Moore
Brady B. Moore, 74
DELMAR - Brady Bradley Moore died Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at his home in Delmar. Born in Salisbury, he was a son of the late George Washington Moore Jr. and Alva Elva Bradley Moore.
He was retired from Dresser Wayne Industries.
He is survived by his wife, Alice Faye Moore; two grandchildren; a sister, Charleen Downes; and a niece and two nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Phillip Washington Moore.
A graveside memorial service was held at Bivalve Cemetery on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar.



Published in NewsZapMD on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Short Funeral Home
13 E. Grove Street
Delmar, DE 19940
302-846-2525
