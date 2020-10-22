1/
Brenda A. Stewart
1944 - 2020
Brenda A. Stewart, 75
DELMAR - Brenda A. Stewart died Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in Salisbury. Born in Salisbury, she was the daughter of the late Robert J. Quillen and Frances Myrtle Joseph Quillen Hudson; and stepfather, the late Winamore Hudson.
She retired from Mid Atlantic Cleaning Service and was a member of the Senior Center in Laurel.
She is survived by a son, Robert E. Spady Jr. of Nanticoke; three daughters, Fran A. Carey of Delmar, Angela M. Boyer of Delmar and Barbara L. Hine of Lake Charles, La.; two sisters, Beatrice Frisch of Salisbury and Rose Horner of Berlin; and eight grandchildren.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers and sisters, Thomas Quillen, Robert Quillen, Margaret Pusey and Cecile Quillen.
A funeral service was held Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home in Selbyville. Burial was in Pittsville Cemetery.



Published in NewsZapMD on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Calling hours
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home - Selbyville
OCT
15
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home - Selbyville
Funeral services provided by
Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home - Selbyville
19 South Main St.
Selbyville, DE 19975
(302) 436-8421
2 entries
October 18, 2020
Fran, I am so sorry for you loss. Prayers and hugs to your family.
Leslie Mills
Friend
October 14, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. You are in our thoughts and prayers.
Charlotte and Ken Hine
Acquaintance
