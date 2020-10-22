Brenda A. Stewart, 75

DELMAR - Brenda A. Stewart died Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in Salisbury. Born in Salisbury, she was the daughter of the late Robert J. Quillen and Frances Myrtle Joseph Quillen Hudson; and stepfather, the late Winamore Hudson.

She retired from Mid Atlantic Cleaning Service and was a member of the Senior Center in Laurel.

She is survived by a son, Robert E. Spady Jr. of Nanticoke; three daughters, Fran A. Carey of Delmar, Angela M. Boyer of Delmar and Barbara L. Hine of Lake Charles, La.; two sisters, Beatrice Frisch of Salisbury and Rose Horner of Berlin; and eight grandchildren.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers and sisters, Thomas Quillen, Robert Quillen, Margaret Pusey and Cecile Quillen.

A funeral service was held Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home in Selbyville. Burial was in Pittsville Cemetery.







