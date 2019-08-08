EDEN - Brenda Lee Watson Daugherty died Friday, July 26, 2019, at her home in Eden. Born and raised in Mount Vernon, she was a daughter of Catherine Dreyer Watson and the late Cecil Edward Watson.
She attended Goldey Beacom College in Wilmington after Washington High School and became a stenographer.
She is survived by three children, Warren Tilton III of Mount Vernon, Stephen Daugherty of Lexington Park, Md., and Tara Altman of Barnwell, S.C.; a brother, Dale Watson of Salisbury; two sisters, Marlene McIntyre and Carla Colvin, both of Mount Vernon; six grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service was held at the Hinman Funeral Home in Princess Anne on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Interment was at Asbury United Methodist Church in Mount Vernon.
