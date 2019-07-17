Guest Book View Sign Service Information Newcomb and Collins Funeral Home 308 High Street Cambridge , MD 21613 (410)-228-2616 Send Flowers Obituary

LAUREL, Del. - Brenda L. Aaron-Johnson passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury with her family by her side.

Born in Cambridge, Md. on Aug. 29, 1953, she was the daughter of Patricia L. Collins Aaron and the late Rudolph C. Aaron.

Brenda attended the local schools and graduated from Cambridge High School with the class of 1971. After graduating Brenda went on to become a dental assistant and worked for Dr. Bernard Dormer until her health forced her into early retirement.

On Nov. 18, 1983 she married Martin Christopher (Chris) Johnson and they made their home in Delaware.

Brenda enjoyed many things in life. She loved going to see "Wicked"and the "Lion King" on Broadway in Philadelphia, listening to music, especially Luke Bryan and Bon-Jovi songs. She enjoyed being outside and in her younger years loved going to the beach. Anyone who knew Brenda could always count on her being perched in a chair on Hambrooks Blvd. watching the Cambridge Boat Races every year. She was a true fan. Brenda lived in Delaware with her husband and daughter but always considered her-self a Maryland girl.

Brenda's family would like to take this opportunity to thank the staff at PRMC for the wonderful care given to her while a patient there. The stream of staff in and out of Brenda's room was unbelievable. The change of shift always went in to tell her good morning or good night. In their desire to brighten her day she would also brighten theirs.

She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

Surviving Brenda besides her husband Chris and her mother Pat are daughters, Taylor R. Johnson of Laurel, Del. and Kimberley Cooper (Kevin) of Millsboro, Del.; grandchildren, Kade and Karlee Cooper; brother, Stephen L. Aaron, Sr. (Judy) of East New Market, Md.; two special nephews, Stephen Aaron, Jr. and Hunter Aaron; father-in-law and mother-law, Martin W. and Suzanne G. Johnson; sister-in-law, Kelley C. Layton and partner Thomas Dunn; Chris's uncle, John J. Gahan and wife Pam; and her two Golden Retrievers, Kylie and Cassie.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday evening, July 18, 2019 beginning 7 p.m. at Newcomb and Collins Funeral Home, P.A., Cambridge. Officiating will be Pastor Steve Bloodsworth. A visitation with family and friends will be held an hour prior to the service. It has been requested by the family to please dress casual.

Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Brenda's name can be sent to Baywater Animal Rescue, 4930 Bucktown Road, Cambridge, MD 21613 or Moving for Melanoma of Delaware, P. O. Box 954, Middletown, Delaware 19709.

To share online condolences with the family, please visit





