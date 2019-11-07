SALISBURY - Brenda M. Martin died Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at home. A lifelong resident of Salisbury, she was the daughter of the late William and Rethel Moore Davis.

She retired from Peninsula Regional Medical Center after serving many years in the Environmental Department.

She is survived by her two daughters, Kimberly Carmean of Salisbury, Michele Martin of Moneta, Va.; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Charles Martin III; three brothers, Wayne, Richard and Robert Davis; and three sisters, Mary Ellen, Virginia Davis and Josephine Daly.

Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



