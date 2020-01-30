SALISBURY - Brenda C. Morris died Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at her home, surrounded by family. Born in Salisbury, she was the daughter of the late Franklin and Frances Coulbourne.

She was a 1959 graduate of Wicomico High School. She managed the Buck's Buster Brown Shoe Store in the Salisbury Mall from 1969 through 1984. Then she worked as a medical office/records assistant in several medical offices throughout Salisbury. Later, she worked at Holloway Funeral Home, before retiring. She was a member of Cross Pointe Church of the Nazarene.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Kenneth Edward Morris; a daughter, Cynthia A. Morris of Delmar; a son, Norman F. Morris of Salisbury; two grandchildren; two brothers, Dr. John Routenberg and James Coulbourne, both of Salisbury; and a sister, Ann Beth Perry of Harwood, Md.

A memorial service was held Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Cross Pointe Church of the Nazarene. Arrangements are in the care of Eastern Shore Cremation & Funeral Service in Berlin.



