Brenda Sue Parker Pruitt
Brenda Sue Pruitt, 45
SALISBURY - Brenda Sue Parker Pruitt died Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Born in Salisbury, she was the daughter of John Parker and the late Edwina Cookie Parker.
In addition to her father, she is survived by her four children, Rebecca Lovett, Ronald Lovett II, Kristen Powell and Katie Parker; five grandchildren; three sisters, Lisa Nye, Beverly McIntyre and Ruth Houlihan; a stepsister, Maryann Bradley; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her husband, Stephen F. Pruitt.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



Published in NewsZapMD on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 6, 2020
Our condolences to all the family. She will be missed. Love ya!!
The Gross Family
Family
July 5, 2020
Remember Brenda by your memories.
Gloria J Kelly
Family
July 5, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Shana blizzard
Family
July 5, 2020
Words can't begin to express the sadness I feel in my heart for your family may God comfort you and help each other through this time i have known her for many years Fly High Angel
Robin Ruark
Friend
July 5, 2020
you definitely will be missed .
Heather Buckingham
Friend
July 5, 2020
She was a very good friend to me through the years and will be missed deeply
Charles Vance
Friend
July 5, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.i have known her since she was a baby used to call her bb. My heart goes out to all of her family and to Johnny boy May you find comfort in knowing shes in a better place with her mom Cookie. Love and prayers Sylvia Donoway
Sylvia Jordanmcgreevy (Donoway)
Friend
July 5, 2020
sending love to the family
I am here for you
Sorry for your loss
Julie
Friend
July 4, 2020
prayers for the family through this difficult time
The fosters
Neighbor
