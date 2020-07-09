Brenda Sue Pruitt, 45
SALISBURY - Brenda Sue Parker Pruitt died Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Born in Salisbury, she was the daughter of John Parker and the late Edwina Cookie Parker.
In addition to her father, she is survived by her four children, Rebecca Lovett, Ronald Lovett II, Kristen Powell and Katie Parker; five grandchildren; three sisters, Lisa Nye, Beverly McIntyre and Ruth Houlihan; a stepsister, Maryann Bradley; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her husband, Stephen F. Pruitt.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on Jul. 9, 2020.