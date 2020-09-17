Brian J. Moore, 62

SALISBURY - Brian James Moore died Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at the Wicomico Nursing Home. Born in Salisbury, he was the son of the late George M. Moore Sr. and Jeannie Cline Moore Broughton.

He was an iron worker at Lewis Steel Products in Salisbury and Crystal Steel in Delmar, and later worked for Jean and Ken's Flowers.

He is survived by his sister, Dawn L. Moore of Delmar; brothers, Cecil D. Johnson and George M. Moore Jr., both of Salisbury; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, George W. Broughton.

A graveside service was held Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at St. Stephen's Cemetery in Delmar. Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar.







