Brian J. Moore, 62
SALISBURY - Brian James Moore died Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at the Wicomico Nursing Home. Born in Salisbury, he was the son of the late George M. Moore Sr. and Jeannie Cline Moore Broughton.
He was an iron worker at Lewis Steel Products in Salisbury and Crystal Steel in Delmar, and later worked for Jean and Ken's Flowers.
He is survived by his sister, Dawn L. Moore of Delmar; brothers, Cecil D. Johnson and George M. Moore Jr., both of Salisbury; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, George W. Broughton.
A graveside service was held Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at St. Stephen's Cemetery in Delmar. Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar.



Published in NewsZapMD on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Graveside service
11:00 AM
St. Stephen's Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Short Funeral Home
13 E. Grove Street
Delmar, DE 19940
302-846-2525
2 entries
September 8, 2020
you were a great person Brian and a great friend..prayers for you and your family.
Bob Hickey
Friend
September 7, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. Rest in peace Brian, til we meet again.
Bob & Donna Wilkinson
Family
