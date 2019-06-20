SALISBURY - Brian Keith Dennis died Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at his residence. Born in Salisbury, he was the son of Anna E. Dennis Leak.
He served in the U.S. Navy.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by two sons, Jensen Dennis and Jason Dennis; three brothers, Lewis Charles Birckhead, Lyle E. Dennis and Bruce E. Dennis; a sister, Shvonne D. Dennis; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service was held Saturday, June 15, 2019, at St. James A.M.E. Zion Church in Salisbury. Interment followed at Green Acres Memorial Park in Salisbury. Arrangements are in the care of Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on June 20, 2019