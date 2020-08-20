1/
Brian R. Hastings
1968 - 2020
Brian R. Hastings, 51
WILLARDS - Brian R. Hastings died Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. Born Dec. 2, 1968, his parents were Linda Hastings and the late Robert Hastings.
He worked in security at the Dunes Manor Hotel and Suites in Ocean City and was a former member of the Ocean City Pipe & Drum Band.
He is survived by his mother, Linda Hastings; brother, Christopher Hastings; a sister Christine Mooneyhan; fiancée, Kim Shockley; and uncles, Roland Williams and Calvin Williams. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his wife, Karen Trent Hastings.
A funeral service was held Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin. Interment was in Evergreen Cemetery in Berlin.



Published in NewsZapMD on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Viewing
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Burbage Funeral Home - Berlin, MD - Berlin
AUG
14
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Evergreen Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Burbage Funeral Home - Berlin, MD - Berlin
108 William Street
Berlin, MD 21811
(410) 641-2111
3 entries
August 12, 2020
Brian was a kind and soft spoken gentleman, I will miss talking with him and having Thanksgiving dinner with him every year. May you rest in peace my friend till we meet again.
Dot Shockley
Friend
August 12, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Kim, JJ, & Kameryn Griffin
Family
August 11, 2020
I will miss you Brian. You were an excellent piper and I enjoyed playing with you.
Matt Wallace
Friend
