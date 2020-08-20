Brian R. Hastings, 51

WILLARDS - Brian R. Hastings died Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. Born Dec. 2, 1968, his parents were Linda Hastings and the late Robert Hastings.

He worked in security at the Dunes Manor Hotel and Suites in Ocean City and was a former member of the Ocean City Pipe & Drum Band.

He is survived by his mother, Linda Hastings; brother, Christopher Hastings; a sister Christine Mooneyhan; fiancée, Kim Shockley; and uncles, Roland Williams and Calvin Williams. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his wife, Karen Trent Hastings.

A funeral service was held Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin. Interment was in Evergreen Cemetery in Berlin.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store