REHOBETH, Md. - Broadus Henderson Coons passed away on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019 at his home in Rehobeth, Md. surrounded by his family.
Born in Rehobeth on Nov. 20, 1924, he was the son of the late Reverend Andrew Jackson Coons and Vergie Coons McCready. He was also preceded in death by his sisters, Margaret Ardis and Janie Lee Conner; and brother, Jackson Coons.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Cynthia Elliott Coons; and five children, Karen Coons Poisker (Ronald), Alana Coons Tyler (Harvey), Steven Broadus Coons (Dawn), Melissa Coons Robinson (Alan), and Jeffrey William Coons.
Other survivors include nine grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild; as well as two brothers, Earl Coons (Suzanne) and Robert McCready (Barbara).
Broadus was a proud World War II Navy veteran, specializing in sonar who served in the North Atlantic, and after VE Day, served in protecting the Panama Canal until the end of the Pacific War. He was discharged as a First Class Petty Officer and returned to the Eastern Shore after discharge. He and two of his brothers owned and operated a business (Coons' Radio, Television, and Appliances) in Pocomoke City for decades. In the late 60's, he purchased a farm near Rehobeth, Md. and actively worked it for more than 40 years.
He was a longstanding member of the Rehobeth Baptist Church, a lifetime member of the Pocomoke Elks Lodge #1644, and a member of the Masons.
Services were held at Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home in Crisfield on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019 starting with a visitation from 12 to 1 p.m. followed by a celebratory service led by Reverends Harvey and Alana Tyler at 1 p.m. Interment took place in Rehobeth Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to Coastal Hospice, PO Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802.
Services are in the care of Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home in Crisfield.
