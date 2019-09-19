Brodis Shuman Jr.

Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home, P.A. - Salisbury
1618 West Road
Salisbury, MD
21801
(410)-546-6937
Calling hours
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
First Baptist Church
528 Booth Street and Delaware Avenue
Salisbury, MD
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Salisbury, MD
Interment
Following Services
Green Acres Memorial Park
Salisbury, MD
Obituary
SALISBURY - Brodis Shuman Jr. died Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at his residence. Born in Salisbury, he was the son of the late Brodis Shuman Sr. and Waltine Wiggins Gordy.
He is survived by his wife, Erica D. Holbrook-Shuman; four daughters, Jasmine D. Shuman, Kathleen A. Shuman, Latrice S. Shuman and Brittany Carter; a stepson, Sincere Campbell; one stepdaughter, Ahnesty Campbell; four brothers, Willie Walker Sr., Culon Walker, Isom Walker and James Mitchell; nine grandchildren; and several uncles, aunts, nephews and nieces. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Delonte Shuman; a brother, Nathan Walker; and a sister, Elizabeth Simpson.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Salisbury. Visitors may call beginning at noon. Interment will follow at Green Acres Memorial Park in Salisbury. Arrangements are in the care of Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on Sept. 19, 2019
