Service Information Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home - Crisfield 306 W. Main St. Crisfield , MD 21817 (410)-968-0707

TANGIER ISLAND - Bruce Allen Parks, Sr. died Friday, April 17, 2020 at his home.

Born on Tangier Nov. 24, 1952, he was a son of the late Norman F. and Isabelle Shores Parks.

He was a waterman and for a short time worked on a tugboat for Vane Brothers. He was a member of Swain Memorial United Methodist Church and enjoyed carpentry when he was no longer able to work on the water.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Harriet L. Wheatley Parks of Tangier; two sons, Bruce A. Parks, Jr. and wife Amanda and Norman B. Parks and wife Mary, all of Tangier; three brothers, Danny Parks, Wayne Parks and wife Barbara, and Barry Parks and wife Joan, all of Tangier; six grandchildren, Elana Thomas and husband Brett, Erica Daley, Jeremy Parks, Matthew Parks, Kylee Parks, and Emilee Parks; two great-grandsons, Jorden and Wyatt Daley; his mother-in-law, Beulah Wheatley of Tangier; nieces, Christine Parks, and Andrea Crockett and husband Don, all of Tangier; and several additional nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two nephews, Sgt. Brandon Neil Parks and Anthony Wayne Parks.

A graveside service and interment was held Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at the Parks Family Cemetery on Tangier. Mr. Denny Crockett and Rev. Chuck Parks officiated.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Swain Memorial United Methodist Church, Tangier, VA 23440.

Arrangements are in the care of Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home in Crisfield.





