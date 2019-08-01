Bruce Bratten Sr.

PITTSVILLE - Bruce William Bratten Sr. died Saturday, July 20, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was the son of William Bratten and the late Gertrude Bratten.
He drove a truck for Perdue Farms for more than 30 years and was a member of the Million Mile Club, under his handle "Egg Buster."
In addition to his father, he is survived by three children, Crystal L. Bratten, Bruce Bratten Jr. and Brian Bratten; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; three sisters, Wilma Mumford, Marilyn Geaglone and Valarie Cooper; a brother, Mark Bratten; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service was held Monday, July 29, at Bounds Funeral Home in Salisbury. Interment followed in Pittsville Cemetery.
Published in NewsZapMD on Aug. 1, 2019
