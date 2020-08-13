1/
Bruce E. Wharton
Bruce E. Wharton, 65
DELMAR - Bruce E. Wharton of Delmar, formerly of Accomac, died Monday, July, 27, 2020, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. Born in Accomac, he was the fifth of seven sons of the late Luther and Savilla Wharton.
Known as "Bingo" to his family, he worked at Shore Up! For 41 years in a succession of roles, as the Career Information Media Tech, Fiscal Assistant, Fiscal Manager and Chief Financial Officer. He was active in the Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity and many organizations.
He is survived by his wife, Maria Morris; children, Brutina Marshall, Torrez Wise and Leigha Morris; five grandchildren; and brothers, Charles Wharton, Fletcher Wharton, Larry Wharton, Wayne Wharton and Ronald Wharton.
Funeral services were held at the Fountains Conference Center in Salisbury on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2020. Interment was in the Springhill Memory Gardens in Hebron. Arrangements in the care of Cooper and Humbles Funeral Co. in Accomac.



Published in NewsZapMD on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Funeral service
12:00 PM
The Fountains Conference Center
Funeral services provided by
Cooper & Humbles Funeral Company Inc
24497 Mary N Smith Rd
Accomac, VA 23301
(757) 787-2504
August 7, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Minnie Barkley
Friend
August 6, 2020
Bruce you will be greatly missed. Rest in peace, my friend.
Leslie Mwando
Friend
August 6, 2020
To the Wharton family, the Carr family Larry & Annette we send our condolences in the NAME of Jesus. I say to the Family Trust God to bring you thru this moment of Sorrow there no better one to lean on. He said in his word( I will never leave you nor forsake you) May God Be with you all.
Larry Lionel Carr
Friend
August 6, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Helena Brown
Coworker
August 5, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Vanessa Johnson
Coworker
