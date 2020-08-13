Bruce E. Wharton, 65

DELMAR - Bruce E. Wharton of Delmar, formerly of Accomac, died Monday, July, 27, 2020, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. Born in Accomac, he was the fifth of seven sons of the late Luther and Savilla Wharton.

Known as "Bingo" to his family, he worked at Shore Up! For 41 years in a succession of roles, as the Career Information Media Tech, Fiscal Assistant, Fiscal Manager and Chief Financial Officer. He was active in the Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity and many organizations.

He is survived by his wife, Maria Morris; children, Brutina Marshall, Torrez Wise and Leigha Morris; five grandchildren; and brothers, Charles Wharton, Fletcher Wharton, Larry Wharton, Wayne Wharton and Ronald Wharton.

Funeral services were held at the Fountains Conference Center in Salisbury on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2020. Interment was in the Springhill Memory Gardens in Hebron. Arrangements in the care of Cooper and Humbles Funeral Co. in Accomac.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store