MARDELA SPRINGS - Bruce G. Hastings died at his home on Monday, March 18, 2019, surrounded by his family. Born in Salisbury, he was a son of the late Gardner H. and Eileen Bertha Lewis Hastings.
He worked as a gas pump technician and installer for JCV in Salisbury for 19 years.
He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Susan R. Hastings; daughters, Cynthia M. Hastings, Lori Hastings and Stacie Ennis; a son, Scott A. Hastings; stepchildren, William M. Willey Jr. and Michelle Willey; four grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; sisters, Joyce Bowden and Charlotte Dinkel; a brother, Edwin Hastings; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Bruce J. "B.J." Hastings.
A memorial service was held Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Short Funeral Home in Delmar.
Short Funeral Home
13 E. Grove Street
Delmar, DE 19940
302-846-2525
Published in NewsZapMD on Mar. 28, 2019