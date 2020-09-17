1/
Bruce Martin Wax
Bruce M. Wax, 66
SALISBURY - Bruce Martin Wax died Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at Anchorage Nursing and Rehab Center in Salisbury. Born in Alexandria, Va., he was a son of the late Ralph Wax and Dorothy Louise Wax.
He worked as a drywall finisher for 30 years and owned and operated Wax Drywall.
He is survived by his wife, SueAnn Wax; a daughter, Heidi Marie Rouane; three grandchildren; brothers, Ricky M. Wax and Darrell Wax; two nieces and a nephew. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Daniel Webster Wax; and a brother, Ralph E. Wax.
A celebration of life will was held Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at Christ Evangelistic Church in Laurel. Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar.



Published in NewsZapMD on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Christ Evangelistic Church
Funeral services provided by
Short Funeral Home
13 E. Grove Street
Delmar, DE 19940
302-846-2525
