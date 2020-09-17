Bruce M. Wax, 66

SALISBURY - Bruce Martin Wax died Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at Anchorage Nursing and Rehab Center in Salisbury. Born in Alexandria, Va., he was a son of the late Ralph Wax and Dorothy Louise Wax.

He worked as a drywall finisher for 30 years and owned and operated Wax Drywall.

He is survived by his wife, SueAnn Wax; a daughter, Heidi Marie Rouane; three grandchildren; brothers, Ricky M. Wax and Darrell Wax; two nieces and a nephew. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Daniel Webster Wax; and a brother, Ralph E. Wax.

A celebration of life will was held Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at Christ Evangelistic Church in Laurel. Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar.







