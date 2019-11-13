CAMBRIDGE - C. Leslie Booze passed away on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 at his home with his loving family by his side. He was born on April 18, 1931 in Wilmington, Del. and was a son of the late Oscar McGee Booze, Sr. and Lydia Andrews Booze.
Mr. Booze graduated from Cambridge High School class of 1948. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict. On Aug. 28, 1955, he married the former Charlotte Mitchell. He worked with John W. Tieder Inc. for 38 years. Mr. Booze enjoyed gardening, crabbing, and bowling. He was a member of Zion United Methodist Church where he served on numerous committees, a life member of the American Legion Post 91, where he was very active.
He is survived by his wife, Charlotte Mitchell Booze of Cambridge; two daughters, Judith Booze Kahn of Burtonsville, Md., and Cynthia Booze Richardson of Clearwater, Fla.; a son, Claude L. "Chuck" Booze, Jr. of Salisbury; eight grandchildren, Lisa Kahn Hall, Phillip Kahn, Blair Richardson, Jessica Booze Daubert, Evan Richardson, Jamie Booze Shuler, Abby Richardson and Jacob Booze; three great grandchildren, Lydia and Wesley Hall and Adilynn Daubert; and several nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, Mr. Booze was preceded in death by a daughter, Virginia Carol Booze; a sister Rebecca Adams; four brothers, Oscar M. Booze, Jr., Fred Booze, Dwight C. Booze and Jack Booze.
Pallbearers will be his grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 at 12 p.m. at Zion United Methodist Church with Rev. David Kelley and Pastor Dave Stewart officiating. Interment will follow at Old Trinity Churchyard. Family will receive friends on Wednesday evening from 5 to 7 p.m. at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. and from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the church on Thursday.
Memorial contributions can be made to Zion United Methodist Church Endowment Fund, 612 Locust Street, Cambridge, MD 21613, Coastal Hospice Foundation, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802 or to the American Legion Post #91, 601 Radiance Drive, Cambridge, MD 21613.
Published in NewsZapMD on Nov. 13, 2019