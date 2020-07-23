1/
Caleb Kammerer McCurdy
1998 - 2020
Caleb K. McCurdy, 22
OCEAN CITY - Caleb Kammerer McCurdy died Sunday, July 12, 2020 in Ocean City. Born in Salisbury, he was the son of the late Michael McCurdy and Heather Melson Bahrami.
A member of the Class of 2016 at Stephen Decatur High School, he had attended Worcester Preparatory School and participated with Beach Lacrosse at a young age. He had just begun a career in driving for UPS.
He is survived by his mother, Heather, of Ocean City; maternal grandmother, Sarah Timmons of Bishopville; paternal grandparents, J.W. and Bernie McCurdy of Salisbury; and many cousins. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a maternal grandfather, Alfred Vaughn Melson.
A celebration of life will be held in the fall. Arrangements are in the care of Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home in Selbyville.



Published in NewsZapMD on Jul. 23, 2020.
July 21, 2020
Prayers & sweet thoughts to all of Calebs family. He was such a happy, full of life guy :)
Peter & Donna Hanulak
Friend
July 20, 2020
You are in our prayers.
Cathy Leyden
Acquaintance
July 20, 2020
So Very sorry for the loss of your sweet Caleb. We will always remember his smile.
Pat and Heather Tilghman
Friend
July 19, 2020
Dear Heather, it is so hard to put into words what I want to say. First you know you alone have been a very special part of my life Please know I am struggling with this loss with you. Much love and sincere affection to you always, k
Kay Ayres
July 19, 2020
Loved that boy! I remember Noah being so happy that he made a friend when we moved here...shooting, fishing, waxing and getting dirty like boys do! My heart breaks for Heather and my son who lost a good friend. May he be at peace in God's arms. Love to his whole family.
Laura McVicker
Friend
July 19, 2020
R.I.P fly high not forgotten
Tracy Johnson
Acquaintance
July 18, 2020
Heather so sorry for your loss. Hugs
Virginia Knauff
Acquaintance
July 18, 2020
Rest In Peace knowing Calebs reunited with his Dad and grandfather. My heart and prayers are with you Heather!
Xoxo gail
Gail McCurdy
Friend
