Caleb K. McCurdy, 22

OCEAN CITY - Caleb Kammerer McCurdy died Sunday, July 12, 2020 in Ocean City. Born in Salisbury, he was the son of the late Michael McCurdy and Heather Melson Bahrami.

A member of the Class of 2016 at Stephen Decatur High School, he had attended Worcester Preparatory School and participated with Beach Lacrosse at a young age. He had just begun a career in driving for UPS.

He is survived by his mother, Heather, of Ocean City; maternal grandmother, Sarah Timmons of Bishopville; paternal grandparents, J.W. and Bernie McCurdy of Salisbury; and many cousins. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a maternal grandfather, Alfred Vaughn Melson.

A celebration of life will be held in the fall. Arrangements are in the care of Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home in Selbyville.







