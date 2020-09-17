Caleb M. Schmitt, 27

SALISBURY - Caleb Michael Schmitt died Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, in his home. Born in Salisbury, he attended Wor-Wic Community College.

He worked in his family's business, Delmarva Painting.

He is survived by his parents, Frank and Shannon Schmitt of Salisbury; sisters, Michaela Travis, Hannah Schmitt and Chloe Schmitt, all of Salisbury; grandparents, Wayne and Tammy Doughtie of Newport, N.C., Terry Francis of Chincoteague and John and Norma Forbush of Salisbury; a great-grandmother, Hallie Francis of Chincoteague; a niece and two nephews.

A memorial service was held at Delmarva Evangelistic Church on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store