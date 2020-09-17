1/
Caleb M. Schmitt
Caleb M. Schmitt, 27
SALISBURY - Caleb Michael Schmitt died Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, in his home. Born in Salisbury, he attended Wor-Wic Community College.
He worked in his family's business, Delmarva Painting.
He is survived by his parents, Frank and Shannon Schmitt of Salisbury; sisters, Michaela Travis, Hannah Schmitt and Chloe Schmitt, all of Salisbury; grandparents, Wayne and Tammy Doughtie of Newport, N.C., Terry Francis of Chincoteague and John and Norma Forbush of Salisbury; a great-grandmother, Hallie Francis of Chincoteague; a niece and two nephews.
A memorial service was held at Delmarva Evangelistic Church on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar.



Published in NewsZapMD on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Delmarva Evangelistic Church
Funeral services provided by
Short Funeral Home
13 E. Grove Street
Delmar, DE 19940
302-846-2525
