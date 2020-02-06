PITTSVILLE - Calvin Davis "Cal" Palmer of Savannah, Ga., died on his 82nd birthday, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Originally from Pittsville, his parents were the late Calvin D. Palmer Sr. and Mary Engel Palmer.

A graduate of Pocomoke High School, he served in the U.S. Air Force. He was one of the founding employees at Grumman's Gulfstream Savannah site. Later, he built and owned Kibbie's Dock Restaurant near Savannah. He also owned Bubba's Paint Co.

He is survived by his wife, Wanda M. Melton; sons, Brian Palmer and Kirk Palmer, both of Savannah, Ga.; a daughter, Suzanne Forsyth of Cumming, Ga.; sisters, Loretta Frame of Chambersburg, Pa., and Barbara Koontz of Fuitland; a brother, Bruce Palmer of Salisbury; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; stepdaughters, Lisa M. Mavromichalis of Savannah, Ga., and Bonnie M. Simon of Massillon, Ohio; several step-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Baker McCullough Funeral Home in Savannah, Ga.



