SALISBURY â€" Calvin Purnell Polk died Sunday, May 24, 2020, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. Born in Allen, he was the son of the late Clarence and Rosa Polk.

He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and worked in the construction industry for several years. He later retired from the Holly Center in Salisbury.

He was a great gardener! His garden was his pride and joy. He always had fresh fruits and vegetables.

He is survived by his wife, Mildred A. Polk; four sons, Gilbert Banks, Timothy Polk, Kevin Polk and Don Polk; seven daughters, Wanda L. Polk, Laverne Harris, Marcia Hankerson, Bridget Johnson, Beverly Williams, Tamela Polk and Kim Newborns; one brother, Roger Polk; one sister, Iva Brooken; 18 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service was held Monday, June 1, 2020, at Green Acres Memorial Park in Salisbury. Arrangements are in the care of Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home in Salisbury.





