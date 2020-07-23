1/
Carl Dean Callison Jr.
Carl D. Callison Jr., 72
SALISBURY - Carl Dean Callison, Jr., of Salisbury, formerly of DeWitt, Ill., died Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. Born in Clinton, Ill., he was the son of the late Carl Dean and Margaret Elizabeth Callison Sr.
A farm boy at heart, he worked on the family pig farm in Illinois and then attended Sams Technical Institute in 1967. After graduating, he moved to Salisbury, where he worked as a Manufacturing Manager at K&L Microwave and Lorch Microwave. He retired from LWRC International. He was a member of the Red Men's Tony Tank Tribe No. 149, as well as a past President of the Optimist Club of Salisbury and East Side Men's Club.
He is survived by his daughter, Christy Cooke of Carrollton, Va.; a brother, Randy Callison of Forsyth, Ill.; a sister, Marie Carlson, Cloquet, Minn.; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Jay Callison.
Services were held Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Calvert Funeral Home in Clinton, Ill. Burial was at DeWitt Cemetery, DeWitt, Ill. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



Published in NewsZapMD on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Service
10:00 AM
Calvert Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
July 16, 2020
You will be missed. You certainly kept the temporary job we had together at Home Depot entertaining and I was glad to have sold you the jukebox you enjoyed in your last years on this earth. You loved to crank your music loud just like I do. Ive heard lots of stories from your former coworkers that work at API with me and I laugh and say yep thats Carl.
James Fitzsimmons
Friend
July 15, 2020
Love and prayers to all the family! Carl was always entertaining and kept work interesting. Enjoyed working with you at K&L as well as Lorch.
Ranny Townsend
Coworker
July 15, 2020
I was saddened to hear about Carl's untimely passing. He was a hard worker, a good man, and a good friend. I will miss him. RIP Carl.
Brian K. Banks
Coworker
July 15, 2020
I have so many fond memories of Carl! He was my boss at Lorch Microwave but I considered him my work family! Carl would give it to you straight and I appreciated that! He loved his job, and his friends but mostly his family! I will miss him dearly and remember our work days with fondness! RIP my friend
Donna Bowers
Friend
July 15, 2020
Kind heart and could always make you laugh. He will be missed.
Michelle Ardis
Coworker
July 15, 2020
Rest easy Carl. Ive missed you and Rango on your daily cigar walks in the neighborhood.
Tammy Betterton
Tammy
Friend
July 15, 2020
Carl, you will surely be missed! My Thoughts and prayers to the family. Rest Easy Carl.
Linda Luffman
July 15, 2020
You will be missed, it was great working with you at K&L and Lorch.
Pat Donaway
July 14, 2020
Rest in Peace, Carl. We will miss seeing you walking Rango. Condolences to the family.
Deyunn Family
Neighbor
