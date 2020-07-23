Carl D. Callison Jr., 72

SALISBURY - Carl Dean Callison, Jr., of Salisbury, formerly of DeWitt, Ill., died Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. Born in Clinton, Ill., he was the son of the late Carl Dean and Margaret Elizabeth Callison Sr.

A farm boy at heart, he worked on the family pig farm in Illinois and then attended Sams Technical Institute in 1967. After graduating, he moved to Salisbury, where he worked as a Manufacturing Manager at K&L Microwave and Lorch Microwave. He retired from LWRC International. He was a member of the Red Men's Tony Tank Tribe No. 149, as well as a past President of the Optimist Club of Salisbury and East Side Men's Club.

He is survived by his daughter, Christy Cooke of Carrollton, Va.; a brother, Randy Callison of Forsyth, Ill.; a sister, Marie Carlson, Cloquet, Minn.; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Jay Callison.

Services were held Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Calvert Funeral Home in Clinton, Ill. Burial was at DeWitt Cemetery, DeWitt, Ill. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.







