Service Information
Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home - Crisfield
306 W. Main St.
Crisfield , MD 21817
(410)-968-0707
Visitation
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home
306 W. Main St.
Crisfield , MD
Funeral service
2:00 PM
Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home
306 W. Main St.
Crisfield , MD
Obituary

CRISFIELD - Carl Leslie "Les" Outten, Jr. passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at his home.

Born in Crisfield on Sept. 4, 1958, he was the son of the late "Carl" Leslie Outten, Sr. and Constance Tawes Outten.

Les was the retired owner of his business, "Les's 24 Hour Towing", where he worked for 30 years and also was co-owner with his father of Crisfield Paving for 25 years. In addition he had towing and impounding contracts with the State of Maryland, Somerset County, and the City of Crisfield prior to retirement. He was also a member of Tow Partners.

A self-taught mechanical fabricator, he loved buying and re-selling cars, trucks, and boats and he could operate any type of heavy equipment. He enjoyed traveling, shooting clay pigeons, and going out to eat, especially to Texas Roadhouse. Les had no enemies and he never knew a stranger. He had many close friends and was always willing to help people in need.

He is survived by his wife of almost 42 years, Barbara "Barb" Lewis Outten of Crisfield; sister, Carla Lynn Wilson and husband Rich of Salisbury; aunt, Millie Outten; cousins, Bobby and Louise Wooster, Phil and Jo Wooster, Paula and Alan Jarman, Jolynn and Nanner Pruitt, Clay and Kay Outten, Carl Outten, Bobbie Robison, Kay Koski, and Sue Walston; and sister-in-law, Toni Mrohs and her children, Mike and Robbie Mrohs and Kristen Miles.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his baby sister, Debbie Outten; and several aunts and uncles.

Funeral services were held at Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 2 p.m. where a visitation was one hour prior to the service. The Reverends Robert Daniels and Steve Willing officiated and interment was in Sunnyridge Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the , 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA 23060, or to the Lower Somerset County Ambulance and Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 406, Crisfield, MD 21817.

Services are in the care of Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home.





