Carli-Jo Sell, 28
SALISBURY - Carli-Jo Sell, died Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, surrounded by family at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in Salisbury after a lifelong battle with Neurofibromatosis Type II. She was the daughter of Richard L. Sell Jr. and the late Karen Sell.
She graduated from Wicomico High School in 2010 and was a Sunbeam at the Salvation Army Church.
In addition to her father, she is survived by two sisters, Leah Foret and Rosalyn Sell; a brother, Richard L. Sell III; her paternal grandmother, Margaret Sell-Tarr; and her maternal grandfather, Paul Shockley.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Mary Jane Shockley.
A Celebration of Life was held Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Bounds Funeral Home in Salisbury. Interment followed in Springhill Memory Gardens in Hebron.
Published in NewsZapMD on Nov. 26, 2020.