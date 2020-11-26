1/
Carli-Jo Sell
Carli-Jo Sell, 28
SALISBURY - Carli-Jo Sell, died Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, surrounded by family at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in Salisbury after a lifelong battle with Neurofibromatosis Type II. She was the daughter of Richard L. Sell Jr. and the late Karen Sell.
She graduated from Wicomico High School in 2010 and was a Sunbeam at the Salvation Army Church.
In addition to her father, she is survived by two sisters, Leah Foret and Rosalyn Sell; a brother, Richard L. Sell III; her paternal grandmother, Margaret Sell-Tarr; and her maternal grandfather, Paul Shockley.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Mary Jane Shockley.
A Celebration of Life was held Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Bounds Funeral Home in Salisbury. Interment followed in Springhill Memory Gardens in Hebron.



Published in NewsZapMD on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Bounds Funeral Home
NOV
20
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Salvation Army Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Bounds Funeral Home
705 E MAIN ST
Salisbury, MD 21804
4107493281
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
November 19, 2020
Ryley getting loving from Carli-Jo
Lori Weikel
Family
