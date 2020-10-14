Carlton M.

Windsor, Jr., 78

TRAPPE - Carlton M. Windsor, Jr. passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at UMSMC at Easton. He was born in Cambridge on November 1, 1941 and was a son of the late Carlton M. Windsor, Sr. and Edna Todd Windsor.

Mr. Windsor graduated from South Dorchester High School class of 1957, where he played baseball, ran track and had perfect attendances. He served in the U.S. Army. On December 20, 1970, he married the former Shirley Knauer. Mr. Windsor worked as a salesman for 32 years for DuPont selling Pioneer Seed corn, wheat and soybeans. He enjoyed New York Yankees and NASCAR. Mr. Windsor was a member of Trappe Volunteer Fire Company, where he served as President. He was also a member of Emmanuel Wesleyan Church in Trappe.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley Windsor of Trappe; two children, Carlton Windsor III of Trappe and Carroll Todd Windsor and wife Roxanne of Cambridge, MD; three grandsons, Hudson Windsor, Dylan Windsor and Devin Windsor; a sister, Judith W. Martin and her husband William of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; and several nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, Mr. Windsor was preceded in death by a son, John Andrew Windsor.

A graveside memorial service will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Upper Bambury Cemetery with Rev. Robert Hawkins officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Emmanuel Wesleyan Church, 29503 Piney Hill Road, Trappe, MD 21673 or to Trappe Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 86, Trappe, MD 21673.

Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store