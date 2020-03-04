Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol A. Suit. View Sign Service Information Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. - Cambridge 700 Locust Street Cambridge , MD 21613 (410)-228-4727 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. - Cambridge 700 Locust Street Cambridge , MD 21613 View Map Funeral 11:00 AM Immanuel United Church of Christ Send Flowers Obituary

Church Creek - Carol A. Suit passed away on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 at The Pine's in Easton. She was born in Cambridge on Aug. 21, 1946 and was a daughter of the late Russell and Betty Mae Thomas Elzey.

Mrs. Suit graduated from Broward High School class of 1964. Later, she went to school to receive her LPN and worked and retired from the Eastern Shore State Hospital Center. On March 11, 1966, she married Melvin Suit. She was an avid crafter, enjoyed playing Bingo, collecting dolls, reading, and attending the MAC Center. Mrs. Suit was a member of St. John's United Methodist Church in Golden Hill.

She is survived by her husband, Melvin Suit of Church Creek; a daughter, Ann Seabrease and husband Donald of Seaford, Del.; a son, Melvin E.A. Suit of Church Creek; a granddaughter, Amanda L. Hastings and fiancee Roland Millman of Milton, Del.; three great grandchildren, Kenzie L.T. Rutter, Brayden C. Hastings and Brody P. Millman; a brother, Russell Elzey and wife Laverne of Cambridge; two sisters, Joyce Klendworth and husband James of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. and Bonnie Craig and husband JD of King, North Carolina; and several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, Mrs. Suit was preceded in death by a son, James Suit; a grandson, Dustin Hastings; a sister, Linda Dickerson; two brothers Daniel Elzey and Michael Elzey.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 12 p.m. at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.





