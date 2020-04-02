SALISBURY - Carol Jean Phillips Ailes died Friday, March 20, 2020, at Coastal Hospice At The Lake in Salisbury, of advanced lung disease. She was the only daughter and youngest child of Pratt D. Phillips Jr. and Jean Price Phillips.

She attended Northampton School in Northampton, Mass., where she excelled in athletics. She then attended Bradford College and completed her education at Southern Methodist University in Dallas.

She worked for Vacations International in Salisbury and later worked for 37 years at the Smithsonian Institution in the travel management office, retiring in 2018. She was a lifetime member of St. Peter's Episcopal Church in Salisbury.

She is survived by her husband, Bob; her brother, PD Phillips III of Norcross, Ga., John P Phillips of Salisbury; and several nieces and nephews.

A Funeral Eucharist was held Friday March 27, 2020, at St. Peter's Episcopal Church in Salisbury for immediate family only. Interment was at Parsons Cemetery. A public Memorial Eucharist will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home of Salisbury.



