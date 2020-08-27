Carol Ann Szarvas, 78

SALISBURY - Carol Ann Szarvas died Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at the Manokin Manor Nursing Home in Princess Anne. Born in Passaic, N.J., she was the daughter of the late William H. Walton and Edith M Georgi-Walton.

She had previously worked as a Realtor for several years in Frederick, Md.

She is survived by a son, Michael Joseph Szarvas of Ocean City; a daughter, Sandra "Sandy" Ann Mose of Salisbury; eight grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Adolph Ambrose Szarvas; and a son, Gregory "Beaker" William Szarvas.

The family will hold private memorial services. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.







