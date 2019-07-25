Carol J. Dunn

Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD
21804
(410)-742-5141
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
9:30 AM
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
Memorial service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
SALISBURY - Carol June Dunn died Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Coastal Hospice At The Lake. Born in Washington, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Mendel Morgan Dicks and Nancy Mae Briggs Dicks.
She attended Delmarva Evangelistic Church for nearly 50 years. She was employed with Wicomico County Public Works and later worked in the family's real estate business.
She is survived by her two children, Michael C. Dunn of Pittsville and Lisa K. Jacob of Salisbury; six grandchildren; and a sister, Nancy Messick of Laurel. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Merle "Gene" Eugene Dunn.
A memorial service was held Monday, July 22, 2019, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on July 25, 2019
Salisbury, MD   (410) 742-5141
