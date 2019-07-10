Guest Book View Sign Service Information Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home - Crisfield 306 W. Main St. Crisfield , MD 21817 (410)-968-0707 Visitation 10:00 AM Immanuel United Methodist Church Memorial service 11:00 AM Immanuel United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary

CRISFIELD - Carol Todd Creasy passed away Monday, July 1, 2019 at her home.

Born in Crisfield Oct. 9, 1939, she was a daughter of the late Major Carroll Todd, Jr. and Emma Willis Parks Todd.

A graduate of Crisfield High School class of 1957 and Salisbury State Teacher's College, she was a school

She was a member of Immanuel United Methodist Church since the age of 13 where she sang in the choir, served on the Administrative Board, PPRC, Nominating Committee and representative for the Charge Conference, was former president of the United Methodist Women and was active in Circle 1. She was also a member of the former Chesapeake Chapter #28 Order of Eastern Star, and the Somerset County Teacher's Association.

She enjoyed reading, antiques, traveling, attending decoy shows with Mr. & Mrs. Oliver Lawson, gardening, Asiatic lilies, and music. Music was a very big part of her life.

She is survived by her good friend, Karen Lawson of Crisfield; her niece, Starr Laird and husband Randy of Crisfield; her nephew, Todd Hill of Crisfield; great-nephew, Randy Laird, III and wife Julie and their sons, Randy, IV and Tom; great-niece, Jerri Crockett and her husband Donald and their children, Stephen, Dominick, Emma, and Major; great-nephew, David Hill and wife Ashley and their daughter, Chloe; specials cousins, Jan Caldwell of Salisbury and Sarah Mae Brown of Quantico; her special neighbors, Linda and Charles Laird, and Glenn and Vickie Evans; and numerous cousins and great-nieces and nephews in Crisfield and Cambridge.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Christopher Mack Creasy on May 28, 1987; and her sister, Evelyn Todd Hill on Dec. 27, 2002.

A memorial service officiated by Pastor Alyssa Nantt was Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Immanuel United Methodist Church where a visitation was one hour prior. Urn interment was in Sunnyridge Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Immanuel U. M. Church Memorial Fund, c/o Robert H. Bradshaw, Jr., 306 W. Main Street, Crisfield, MD 21817; or Humane Society of Somerset County, P.O. Box 493, Princess Anne, MD 21853.

To send condolences, please visit





