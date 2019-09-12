SALISBURY - Carole Bernice Payne died Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center. Born in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late Bernard and Hilda Williams Heath.
She was employed with Sam's Club for 26 years, in marketing and later as a greeter. She was member of Faith Baptist Church in Delmar. She was gifted with a beautiful voice and sang professionally in her early years, and later sang in her church.
She is survived by her husband of 33 years Otha Payne; a daughter, Michele Warren of Salisbury; two granddaughters; a brother, Allen Heath of Parkton, Md.; a stepson, Douglas Payne of Seaside, Calif.; and several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Cheryl Broda; and a son, David Smith.
A funeral service was held Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. Interment will be private.
Published in NewsZapMD on Sept. 12, 2019