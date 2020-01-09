SALISBURY - Carole Kelley died Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Clarence and Naomi Woodward.

She was involved in several clubs and associations, including acting as the Registrar and Treasurer for St. Philip's Episcopal Church in Quantico, Treasurer and Secretary for St. Thomas the Disciple Episcopal Church, a member of the Republican State Central Committee, Past-President of the Rockawalkin Homemakers, and founder and leader of the Pemberton Clovers 4-H Club. She served as the Secretary and Treasurer of the Wicomico County Farm Bureau for 33 years.

She is survived by her daughter, Paula Levengood; and two grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Paul M. Kelley, as well as her parents.

A funeral service was held Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. Interment was private.



