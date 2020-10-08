Carole M. Scott, 74

HEBRON - Carole Marie Walsh Scott died Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Born in Washington, D.C., her parents were the late William and Eleanore Walsh.

In 1968, she received a degree in Microbiology from the University of Maryland in College Park. She worked at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and left the Washington suburbs in 1973 to raise chickens in Hebron. In addition to farming, she worked her way up in the English's Family Restaurants company, managing several restaurants including English's Bake Shop for many years. She retired from English's in 2010. In recent years, she had relocated to St. Petersburg, Fla.

She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Thomas "Scotty" Scott; her two sons, Dr. Michael Scott of Salisbury University and Brian Scott; four grandchildren; her siblings, William Walsh Jr., Kathleen Tolan, Elizabeth Wolfe and James Walsh; and several nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held in 2021.







