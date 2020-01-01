Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carole W. Haring. View Sign Service Information Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. - Cambridge 700 Locust Street Cambridge , MD 21613 (410)-228-4727 Visitation 12:00 PM Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. - Cambridge 700 Locust Street Cambridge , MD 21613 View Map Memorial service 1:00 PM Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. - Cambridge 700 Locust Street Cambridge , MD 21613 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

CAMBRIDGE - Carole W. Haring passed away on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019 at Talbot Hospice House. She was born on June 11, 1949 in Cambridge to the late Charles Wroten and Marcella Pritchett Wroten.

Carole attended local schools and graduated from Cambridge High School class of 1967. She worked for many years with R. Brooks and Son in Cambridge. In 2001, Carole married Michael Haring, who passed away on Aug. 2, 2010. She enjoyed gardening and traveling. She was very artistic, and took part in many different forms such as water colors and stained glass. Carole loved to cook, especially seafood, and collected every recipe she could find. She also enjoyed fishing, crabbing, and just being on the water. Carole was always taking care of others, from taking people to doctor's appointments, to cooking pots of soup for people, and also volunteering with the Iron Man every year. She was an avid Ravens fan. She was a member of the American Legion Post 91, and the VFW Post 7460.

Carole is survived by her children, Stephen Andrews and wife Dawn of Easton, Jennifer Sullivan and husband John of Natick, Mass., and Michael Andrews of Hopkinton, Mass.; grandchildren, Alex, Berkley, Matthew, Colby, and William Andrews, Cheshire and Braeden Sullivan, Addison and Rylan Andrews; sister, Charlotte Ann Willey of Cambridge; special friend, Ed Miller of Hudson; and several nieces. In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Charles Wroten.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. with Rev. Mary Ann Farnell officiating. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Talbot Hospice Foundation, Inc. 586 Cynwood Dr., Easton MD 21601.





