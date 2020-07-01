CAMBRIDGE â€" Carolyn â€œBeckyâ€� Bradshaw passed away at her home on June 25, 2020 with her loving and supportive family by her side.
A walk through viewing will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020 from 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at Newcomb and Collins Funeral Home, P.A., 308 High Street, Cambridge, Md.
A graveside funeral service will follow beginning 1:00 p.m. at the East New Market Cemetery with Pastor Jack Diehl officiating.
Memorial contributions in Beckyâ€™s name can be sent to Cambridge Wesleyan Church c/o Doris Braschier, 1103 Race St., Cambridge, MD 21613.
To share online condolences with the family and view full obituary, please visit www.newcombcollins.com
Published in NewsZapMD on Jul. 1, 2020.