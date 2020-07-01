1/
Carolyn "Becky" Bradshaw
Carolyn 'Becky'
Rebecca Bradshaw, 82
CAMBRIDGE - Carolyn "Becky" Bradshaw passed away at her home on June 25, 2020 with her loving and supportive family by her side.
A walk through viewing will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020 from 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at Newcomb and Collins Funeral Home, P.A., 308 High Street, Cambridge, Md.
A graveside funeral service will follow beginning 1:00 p.m. at the East New Market Cemetery with Pastor Jack Diehl officiating.
Memorial contributions in Becky's name can be sent to Cambridge Wesleyan Church c/o Doris Braschier, 1103 Race St., Cambridge, MD 21613.
To share online condolences with the family and view full obituary, please visit www.newcombcollins.com



Published in NewsZapMD on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Viewing
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Newcomb and Collins Funeral Home
JUL
3
Graveside service
01:00 PM
East New Market Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Newcomb and Collins Funeral Home
308 High Street
Cambridge, MD 21613
(410) 228-2616
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

