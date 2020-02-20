EDEN - Carroll "CB" L. Banks Jr. died Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. He was the son of the late Carroll L. Banks Sr. and Nelda E. Banks.
He was a Vietnam veteran and worked as a Master Carpenter.
He is survived by his sisters, Carole, Gloria and Sandra; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Gerri Banks.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Bounds Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on Feb. 20, 2020