  • "I'll miss you my friend..... Mama Dee Columbia, SC"
    - DEE ROBINSON
  • "Wonderful kind gentle man! Faithful customer! Greatly..."
    - Cindy Dennis
Bounds Funeral Home
705 E MAIN ST
Salisbury, MD
21804
(410)-749-3281
EDEN - Carroll "CB" L. Banks Jr. died Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. He was the son of the late Carroll L. Banks Sr. and Nelda E. Banks.
He was a Vietnam veteran and worked as a Master Carpenter.
He is survived by his sisters, Carole, Gloria and Sandra; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Gerri Banks.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Bounds Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on Feb. 20, 2020
Salisbury, MD   (410) 749-3281
