SALISBURY - Carroll G. Hastings died at Coastal Hospice At The Lake on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. His parents were the late Gwendolyn Mariner Hastings and W. Rhodes Hastings.

He graduated from Stephen Decatur High School, attended Western Carolina College, and spent a lifetime career in the consumer finance business, managing local offices and supervising offices throughout the Mid-Atlantic region. He was a longtime member of the Ocean City Golf & Yacht Club and the Assateague Mobile Sportsmen's Association.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Ruth Kelly Hastings; a son Greg Hastings; a daughter Barbara Brannock; four grand-daughters; a great-granddaughter; a brother, Larry Hastings of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.; and many nieces and nephews.

A funeral service was held Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Christ United Methodist Church. Interment was in Union Greenbackville Cemetery in Stockton. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



