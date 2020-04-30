FRUITLAND - Catherine "Kitty" Virginia Purcell Butler died Monday, April 20, 2020, at Salisbury Nursing Home. Born in Richmond, she was the daughter of the late John and Florence "Etoy" Coulter.

She was the former Secretary-Treasurer of the Teamsters Union Local 876. She was bookkeeper for ST Moore, Skipjacks Seafood, and various other businesses. She was a member of Faith Community Church.

She is survived by four children, Sharon Payne, Linda Dickerson, Roger "Butch" Purcell Jr. and Pam Catlin; 10 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Roger Purcell Sr. in 1977; her second husband, Elmo "Tommy" Parker Butler in 2016; and 10 brothers and sisters.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at Faith Community Church. Arrangements are in the care of Bounds Funeral Home in Salisbury.



