DELMAR - Catherine Louise LaCurts died Sunday, May 26, 2019, the day before what would have been her 97th birthday. Born in Willards, she was the daughter of the late John and Jennie Truitt.

She worked as a seamstress at Willards Shirt Factory and later at Manhattan Shirt Factory. She was a very active member of Delmarva Evangelistic Church and Labors of Love. She also taught Sunday School, and performed prison ministry and nursing home ministry.

She is survived by three children, Sylvia Williams, Kenneth Lloyd Marshall and Patricia Cannon; nine grandchildren; ten stepgrandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; 12 great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Marion P. LaCurts, in 2017; a daughter, Mildred Fowler; two brothers, Leslie Franklin Truitt and Avery Truitt; and a sister, Attriss Cranfield.

A funeral service was held Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Delmarva Evangelistic Church. Interment was in Springhill Memory Gardens in Hebron. Arrangements are in the care of Bounds Funeral Home in Salisbury.



