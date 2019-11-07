DELMAR - Celia Ann Shaner died Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Coastal Hospice At The Lake. Born in Williamsport, Pa., her parents were the late Elmer and Verta Frendberg.

She was an owner and manager for several businesses, including C&T Package Store in Delmar and Celia Salon in Salisbury, and served as a chef for the Salisbury Moose Lodge.

She is survived by her step-grandchildren, her two nephews, and her great-nieces and great-nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Verdie Ellen; her husband, Dean Shaner; and stepsons, Larry, Robert and Gary Shaner.

A memorial and graveside service was held at St. Stephen's Cemetery in Delmar on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. Services are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar.



