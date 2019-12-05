SALISBURY - Charisse Fitzgerald Bounds died Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, in Aberdeen, Md. Born in Crisfield, her parents were the late Robert and Barbara Fitzgerald.

Her family later moved to Laurel and she graduated from Delmar High School in 1973. In 2011, she moved to Baltimore to live with her son and his family.

Charisse worked in communications at C&P Telephone/Verizon for 22 years, was an officer at the Eastern Correctional Institution and as a service dispatcher for Comcast.

She is survived by her son, Jason M. Wheatley of Parkton, Md.; a granddaughter; and a brother, R. L. Fitzgerald.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Interment will be private.



