SALISBURY - Charlene L. Terry died Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at her residence. Born in Salisbury, she was the daughter of Lois Kimble and the late Melvin Terry Sr.
She was a Certified Medical Technician at Salisbury Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by three daughters, Nyjae Smith, Vernique Reaves and Avrie Reaves; one son, Nyledge Smith; a beloved friend, LeVern Reaves; six sisters, Angie Cadejuste, Stephanie Terry, Theresa Kimble, Terri "Peaches" Bivens, Jessica Watson and Kimberly Taylor; nine brothers, Terry Lewis, Romey Bivens, Lewis Kimble, Willie Graves, Melvin Terry Jr., Shawn Kimble, Jamal Bivens, Jermaine Watson and Shaquan Taylor; two grandchildren; and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
A funeral home was held Saturday, July 13, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Salisbury. Interment was at Green Acres Memorial Park in Salisbury. Arrangements are in the care of Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on July 18, 2019