QUANTICO - Charles Andrew Johnson died Saturday Feb. 8, 2020, at home in Quantico. Born in Quantico, his parents were the late Alice and George Johnson.
He was a 1950 graduate of Salisbury High School in 1950. He served in the U.S. Army for three years and then earned a bachelor's degree in Art from Morgan State University. He working as a teacher of art and physical education, and as a Realtor.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Mary Johnson; his sons, Eric Bryant of Union, N.J., and Keith Clark of Colombia, Mo.; five grandchildren; his brother, Reuben Johnson of Chester, Pa.; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Clifton, Melvin and George Jr.
Services were held at St. James Church in Quantico on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. Arrangements are in the care of Bennie Smith Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on Feb. 20, 2020