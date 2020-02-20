Charles A. Johnson

Guest Book
  • "May the God of comfort bring the family peace in their time..."
  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult..."
    - From the Staff of Bennie Smith Funeral Home
  • "RIP Mr Johnson, you were the kindest, funniest teacher ever!"
    - Wendy Taylor
  • "Rest In Peace Mr Johnson. Your smile and kindness resonated..."
    - Natasha
  • "RIP Mr Johnson, you will always be remembered as the..."
    - Robin Schwedt
Service Information
Bennie Smith Funeral Homes - Salisbury
917 West Isabella Street
Salisbury, MD
21801
(410)-546-0626
Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
St. James Church
Head of Creek Rd
Quantico, MD
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
1:00 PM
St. James Church
Head of Creek Rd
Quantico, MD
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

QUANTICO - Charles Andrew Johnson died Saturday Feb. 8, 2020, at home in Quantico. Born in Quantico, his parents were the late Alice and George Johnson.
He was a 1950 graduate of Salisbury High School in 1950. He served in the U.S. Army for three years and then earned a bachelor's degree in Art from Morgan State University. He working as a teacher of art and physical education, and as a Realtor.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Mary Johnson; his sons, Eric Bryant of Union, N.J., and Keith Clark of Colombia, Mo.; five grandchildren; his brother, Reuben Johnson of Chester, Pa.; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Clifton, Melvin and George Jr.
Services were held at St. James Church in Quantico on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. Arrangements are in the care of Bennie Smith Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on Feb. 20, 2020
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.