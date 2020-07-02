Charles E. Collier Sr., 95

SALISBURY - Charles E. "Pappy" Collier died at his home on Springhill Lane in Salisbury on Sunday, June 21, 2020. Born in Lynch, Ky., he was the son of Neal and Cornelia Collier.

He joined the U.S. Navy in 1944 and graduated from Great Lakes Navy Boot Camp. He served during the Okinawa campaign, surviving many kamikaze attacks. In 1955, he moved to Salisbury to manage the Handy Candy Co., a local vending operation. In 1964, the company expanded into a new location and was renamed Automatic Vending Service. He retired in 1999 and was a member of Grace United Methodist Church in Salisbury.

He is survived by his son, Charles E. Collier Jr.; his brother, Carl W. Collier of Seaford; a grandson, Casey S. Collier; two great-grandsons; a stepson, Richard; a step-grandson; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Teddy P. Collier, Benjamin F. Collier and Richard L. Collier.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later time. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.







