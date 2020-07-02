1/
Charles E. "Pappy" Collier
Charles E. Collier Sr., 95
SALISBURY - Charles E. "Pappy" Collier died at his home on Springhill Lane in Salisbury on Sunday, June 21, 2020. Born in Lynch, Ky., he was the son of Neal and Cornelia Collier.
He joined the U.S. Navy in 1944 and graduated from Great Lakes Navy Boot Camp. He served during the Okinawa campaign, surviving many kamikaze attacks. In 1955, he moved to Salisbury to manage the Handy Candy Co., a local vending operation. In 1964, the company expanded into a new location and was renamed Automatic Vending Service. He retired in 1999 and was a member of Grace United Methodist Church in Salisbury.
He is survived by his son, Charles E. Collier Jr.; his brother, Carl W. Collier of Seaford; a grandson, Casey S. Collier; two great-grandsons; a stepson, Richard; a step-grandson; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Teddy P. Collier, Benjamin F. Collier and Richard L. Collier.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later time. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



Published in NewsZapMD on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
June 29, 2020
Charles, I was very sorry to hear of your father's passing. Thoughts and prayers.
Betsy Mikkelson
Classmate
June 29, 2020
So sorry about your loss Charlie Prayers for you & your family!
Nancy Beahm Macdonald
Nancy Beahm Macdonald
Classmate
June 29, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
June 29, 2020
I am very sorry for your loss Charles. He sounds like he was a wonderful dad!
Geri Conaway Rosol
Classmate
