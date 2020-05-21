Charles E. Hearne III
1945 - 2020
SALISBURY â€" Charles Elmer Hearne III died Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. He was the son of the late Charles E. Hearne Jr. and Anna Merrill Hearne.
Growing up in Salisbury, he graduated from West Nottingham Academy in Colora, Md., and received a bachelorâ€™s degree from Boston University in 1977. Before moving back to Salisbury shortly before his death, he lived in Boston for nearly 50 years, where he worked for U.S. Trust Co.
He is survived by his brother, Stephen M. Hearne; and his nieces, Hollis Bartkovich and Ashley Thayer.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.


Published in NewsZapMD on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
